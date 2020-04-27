SAVAGE, Patricia Gillan
(nee Herlihy):
Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross Hospital, Hamilton on 26 April 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ralph. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Andrea, John & Julie-Anna, Michael & Stephanie. Awesome Grandma of Danielle and Sam, Jessica and James.
"A gifted woman who loved her family, her faith and her outstanding garden."
A private family funeral Mass is to be held followed by a burial at Waihi Cemetery. A Requiem Mass will be held at a later date. Correspondence to the Savage Family, c/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020