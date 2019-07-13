Patricia ROSTRON

ROSTRON, Patricia Rosa
(Pat) (nee Prince):
Passed away peacefully on 10 July 2019 at Radius Kensington, Hamilton, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Alan. Loved mother of Tom and Sandy, Jill and Steve Zanders, Sue and Vanessa Cottier, Nick and Jo. Loved Granny and Great-Granny. Loved sister of John Prince. Pat's family would like to thank Radius Kensington for the love and care shown to their Mum. A memorial service for Pat will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 19 July 2019 at 10.30am. All communications to the Rostron family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on July 13, 2019
