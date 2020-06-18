PIKE, Patricia:
Peacefully on 15th June 2020, at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sid. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law to Jenny and John, Lynn and Don, Robert and Peggy, Mark and Iona. Loved "Granny" of four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Long time friend to Bill Macdonald. A Memorial Service for Pat will be held at St Aidan's Presbyterian Church, Overdale Street, Putaruru, on Wednesday 24th June at 1.00pm. Special thanks to Tokoroa Hospital staff for their love, care and support.
Published in Waikato Times on June 18, 2020