O'ROURKE,
Patricia May (nee Belcher):
7.4.1933 to 5.7.2019
Passed away surrounded by family at Waikato Hospital. Wife of the late Garry and beloved mother and mother-in-law of Michael (deceased) and Barbara, Kerry and Jacqui, Rory and Ada, Thomas and Lorene, EllaMae and David, Lesley and Grenville, Lisa and Greg. Beloved Nana of 22, great-nana of 59, great-great-nana of 4. Pat lived for her family and will be sadly missed. Service to be held on Wednesday July 10, at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa at 11am
Published in Waikato Times on July 6, 2019