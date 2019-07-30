O'NEIL, Patricia Evelyn (Pat)
(nee Cowley):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 27th July 2019, at her Country Lodge home. Loved wife of the late John O'Neil, and mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Sandra; Kevin and Carla; Jean; Ann; Veronica and David Frew; and Stephen and Jennifer. Proud Gran of 11 grandchildren and 2 little great-grandsons. A service will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Hohaia St, Matamata, at 1.00pm on Friday 2nd August, followed by private cremation. Messages to the O'Neil family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times from July 30 to July 31, 2019