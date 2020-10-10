Patricia MILLAR

Service Information
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Chartwell Cooperating Church
St Albans)
Death Notice

MILLAR, Patricia Anne
(Paddy) (nee Jenks):
Passed away peacefully at Cascades Retirement Village on 8 October 2020. Aged 95. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm. Dearly loved mother of the late Prue, Peter and Elizabeth. Much Loved Grandmother of Debi, Bridget, Jared, Jono, Annagred, Megan and Mark. Proud Great-Grandmother of her 14 Great-Grandchildren. A service to celebrate Paddy's life will be held at Chartwell Cooperating Church (St Albans) at 2.00pm Wednesday 14th October. All communications C/- The Millar Family PO Box 4449, Hamilton East, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 10, 2020
