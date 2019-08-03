McNAMARA,
Patricia (Patsy or Paddy):
On 1 August 2019, at Kimihia Rest Home, Huntly, aged 97 years. Devoted wife of the late Terry (TA). Second daughter of the late Mick and Mary Heavey (Putaruru). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Inge (USA), Denis and Priscilla (Auckland), Brendon and Edith (Tuakau), Mary Therese (MT) Compton and Ted Baker (Whangamata), and Paul (Huntly). Grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 8. A Requiem Mass will be held at the St Anthony's Catholic Church, 340 Great South Road, Huntly, on Thursday 8 August at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Kimihia Lawn Cemetery, Huntly. All communications to the McNamara Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019