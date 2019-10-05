McBETH,
Patricia Ellen (Pat):
18.7.1926 - 27.8.2019
The family of the late Pat & Tom McBeth sincerely thank all those who sent messages of condolence, baking, cards and flowers on the recent loss of our special Pat. To the many who attended her funeral service, your support was a great comfort. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Waikato Hospital and Eventhorpe Rest Home for the wonderful care taken of Pat over her last few weeks. Our gentle and loving Mum, Gran & friend is now at rest with her soulmate Tom, after a wonderful 70 years married and being together. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal thank you at this very sad time for our family.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 5, 2019