Acknowledgement

McBETH,

Patricia Ellen (Pat):

18.7.1926 - 27.8.2019

The family of the late Pat & Tom McBeth sincerely thank all those who sent messages of condolence, baking, cards and flowers on the recent loss of our special Pat. To the many who attended her funeral service, your support was a great comfort. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Waikato Hospital and Eventhorpe Rest Home for the wonderful care taken of Pat over her last few weeks. Our gentle and loving Mum, Gran & friend is now at rest with her soulmate Tom, after a wonderful 70 years married and being together. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal thank you at this very sad time for our family.



Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers