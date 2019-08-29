McBETH,
Patricia Ellen (Pat)
(nee Butler):
On August 27th 2019, in Hamilton, aged 93 years. Peacefully. Most dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Keith; Jim & Avril; Lorraine & Ian Pinfold, and Malcolm and Robyn. Very special Gran of 11 grandchildren, very proud great-grandmother of 25, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. A service to remember and to celebrate Pat's life will be held on Monday 2nd September in the Te Kowhai War Memorial Hall at 11.00am, followed by a private family burial in the Whatawhata Cemetery. All communications to Pat's Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
