KIRKEBY, Patricia Mary
(nee Gordon):
Passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020, at Liston Heights Retirement Village Taupo; aged 87 years. Loved wife of Erik (deceased). Adored mother and mother-in-law to Steven (deceased) and Christine, Mark and Carmel and Melinda. Much loved grandmother (Nan) of Adam, Nina, Luke, Natasha, Dane, Sam, Bryar and their partners. Great-grandmother to Alan, Reign and Douglas. A funeral service will be held 3.30pm, on Tuesday 17th October, at St Patricks Catholic Church, 88 Acacia Bay Road, Nukuhau, Taupo. A private burial service is to be held in Tokoroa. Messages to the Kirkeby family, c/- PO Box 1832, Taupo 3330. In lieu of flowers donations to Greenlea Rescue Helicopter are appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 19, 2020