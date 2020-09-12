Patricia JOHNSTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia JOHNSTON.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Death Notice

JOHNSTON, Patricia Joan:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 8 September 2020, aged 77 years, surrounded by loving family, present and virtual. Much loved wife and soulmate of Don. Cherished mum and mother-in-law to Amanda & Alwyn, and Tim & Tammy, and Nana to Gabby, Kieran, Sabina and Kara. Grateful thanks to the staff at M5 Waikato Hospital.
Rest in peace Pat,
your fight is finally over.
Pat's funeral details to follow. All communications to the Johnston family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.