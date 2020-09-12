JOHNSTON, Patricia Joan:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 8 September 2020, aged 77 years, surrounded by loving family, present and virtual. Much loved wife and soulmate of Don. Cherished mum and mother-in-law to Amanda & Alwyn, and Tim & Tammy, and Nana to Gabby, Kieran, Sabina and Kara. Grateful thanks to the staff at M5 Waikato Hospital.
Rest in peace Pat,
your fight is finally over.
Pat's funeral details to follow. All communications to the Johnston family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 12, 2020