JACKSON,
Patricia Mary (Pat):
Aged 91 years, passed peacefully at Cedar Manor Rest Home, Tauranga, on Tuesday 28th July 2020. Born in Essex England in 1929 and emigrated to NZ in 1956. Resided in Wellington, Levin, Hamilton, and latterly in Tauranga. Wife of Edward (Ed) who passed in 2015, mother of Eddie, grandmother of Peter and David, great-grandmother of Katie, beloved mother-in-law of Bronwyn, and nana to Grace and Dylan.
She will be sorely missed.
A service for Pat will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel on Monday 3rd August at 1.00pm. Messages to the Jackson family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on July 31, 2020