IRVING, Patricia Sharpe:
Aged 80 years, passed away peacefully on 20 August 2019. Dearly loved wife of Eric. Much loved mother of Gillian & Paul, Ian & Vicky, and Anthony & Craig. Cherished nana of Tahlia, Ashlee, Caitlin, Kate and Eddie. Adored Granny Pat of Kaeden, Rocco, Jaxon and Asher. In accordance with Pat's wishes a private service was held on 23 August 2019. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated. All communications to the Irving family, c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 24, 2019