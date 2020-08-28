HARPER,
Patricia Joan (Paddy):
Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Loved daughter of Phillip and Elizabeth. Soulmate of Stuart. Much loved mother of Jeremy, Sam, Rachel and Danelle. Treasured Nan of Hamish, Hannah, Taylah, Sophia, and Wallace.
'A beautiful gentle soul at rest.
Forever in our hearts and thoughts.'
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice in memory of Paddy can be made directly via their website www.cranfordhospice.org.nz Due to funeral restrictions, a private service will be held. Messages to the Harper Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 28, 2020