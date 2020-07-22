ELLIS,
Patricia Francis Jillian:
Sadly passed away Friday 17 July 2020 at 10.52pm at the Waikato Hospital after suffering from a stroke. Aged 82 years. She is sadly missed by her husband Neil Ellis whom she was married to for 57 years this March, and her 4 children John, Reece, Joanne, & Bryan, and her many grandchildren, some of whom were present when she passed away. Patricia's funeral will be held at the Central Baptist Church in Te Rapa, Hamilton, at 1.00pm on Friday 24 July, followed by an afternoon tea, and then the burial at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to the Ellis family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on July 22, 2020