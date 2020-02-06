Patricia DAKIN (1945 - 2020)
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2096 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu
Death Notice

DAKIN, Patricia Mary:
1945 - 2020
After a short illness, Patricia passed away peacefully on 5th February with her loving family by her side. Much loved mother to Kerry Miller, Kolina and Arthur King, and Jodette and Brett Mudge. Much loved by family and friends. "Awaiting her resurrection"
A Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2096 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 8th February, at 1.30pm. All communications to the Dakin family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 6, 2020
