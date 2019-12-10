CUMBERPATCH,
Patricia Mary (Pat):
Passed away peacefully on 8th December 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Ernie. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay & Lynley, Murray & Antoinette. Loved Grandma of Andrew & Alana, Chris & Kirsten; Sam & Kate, Celine & Josh, and great-Grandma of Mila, Louis; Maeve (deceased), Murphy; Max, and Lara.
'Remembered with love'
A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at Tamahere Eventide Retirement Home Chapel, 621 State Highway 1, Tamahere, on Friday, 13th December at 11.00am, followed by cremation.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 10, 2019