COLEMAN-TILSON,

Patricia May:

25.6.2017

Two years to the day since you left and you are missed more than I ever thought could be possible.

I loved my love with an airline ticket, a Scottish song,

A handbag, a Pashmina shawl - I loved her long.

I loved her between the lines and against the clock,

Not until life but till death did us part,

I loved her with money and with whisky on the breath.

I loved her with peacock's eyes and the wares of Carthage,

With glasses and bangles and gold and a powder puff,

With blasphemy, camaraderie, and bravado and lots of other stuff.

I loved my love with the wings of angels,

Dipped in henna, unearthly red,

With my office hours, with flowers and earrings,

With my budget, my car keys, and my daily bread.

Pat, you were so fine to me

- Graham



