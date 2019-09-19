Patricia CLARKIN

Guest Book
  • "My thoughts and love are with you all. RIP Aunty Pat. Tess..."
  • "Sincere sympathy to Barry and family, Lenore Platje (Horne)"
  • "My condolences and thoughts are with you Barry and family..."
    - John Hogan
  • "Barry - On behalf of Jim and Doreen Hill we are sending our..."
  • "Behind every good man there is a good woman. On behalf of..."
    - Hamilton Marist
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Death Notice

CLARKIN, Patricia Ngaire:
27.9.1934 – 17.9.2019
Peacefully. Loving wife of Barry for 64 years. Dearly loved Mum of Chris & Donna, Gayel & Paul Child (Feilding), Stephen & Steph, Roger, Lynette & Kevin Grainger, Carol & Colin Kenny (Napier), Simon & Sadie and Peter & Jenny. Loving Nana to all her grand and great-grandchildren. A service to farewell and remember Pat's life will be held on Saturday 21st September in the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation to the Starship Foundation may be left at the service. All communications to the Clarkin Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
