CAMPBELL,
Patricia Lyall (Pat):
Born 17 March 1926, passed away peacefully on Saturday 29 August 2020 at Waikato Hospital. Loved wife of the late Patrick Condon Campbell and loved former wife of the late Arthur Stanley Birch. Cherished and respected mother and mother- in-law of Joy Kavanaugh, Glennis and Richard English and Graeme and Tina Birch. Loving Nana and Great-Nana to her many grandchildren.
Thank you for the years we shared,
The love you gave, the way you cared.
In our hearts you'll always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
A service for Pat will be held at the Seddon Park Chapel, 49 Seddon Road, Hamilton, on Wednesday 2 September 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Campbell family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 1, 2020