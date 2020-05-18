Patricia BAKER

Death Notice

BAKER, Patricia Anne
(nee Thompson):
Born 15 December 1936, passed 13 May 2020. Mum to Grant, Jon, and Leanne. Nana Pat to Jeremy, Alex, Mitchell, Jordon, Toby, Luke, Maia, Millie. Great-Nana Pat to Bella, Hunter, Jaya, Jett, Miles, and Grayson. Mother-in-law to Donna, Sara, Angela and Mark. Aunty to Jennifer and Russell.
A full life that was always lived fully. Feel the fear, and do it anyway!
Pat wanted a big party at Whangamata and that will happen as soon as possible. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be contacted once Pat's party has been organised.

Published in Waikato Times on May 18, 2020
