Pat BLOOMFIELD
BLOOMFIELD, Pat:
On May 27, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Dianna, and the late Joan, treasured father of Joanne, and Wayne (deceased), loved step-dad to Linda, and Kim, loved father-in-law of Ross, Megan, and Cami, loved Poppa of Nicole, Mathew, and Jordan, loved great-Poppa of Leah, Kate, Paige, Jack, and Klaus. Loved brother of Christine Hansen and families. In accordance with Pat's wishes a family service has been held. Messages to 132 Stanford Street North, Ashhurst 4810.



Published in Waikato Times on May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui null
06-323 7062
May 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of Pat's passing,I worked with him at nz couriers and he was a friend of my mum and dad I remember he built a deck for them around the spa pool years ago and it's still being used.rest in peace pat.all the best stuart Morrison.
Stuart morrison
Friend
May 29, 2020
To Jo and family. Much love at this time.
Yvonne Steeghs
Friend
May 29, 2020
Pat was one of those guys who always made you feel welcome, he loved a yarn especially sports related, and loved his family to bits. Pat was a top man and will be missed
Grant Paterson
Grant Paterson
Friend
May 29, 2020
Dear Jo. Sending my sincere condolences on the loss of Pat. Love Asha. xox
Asha Chandra
Friend
