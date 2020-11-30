HOPKINS, Pamela (Pam):
Passed away at home on 23rd November 2020, aged 75 years. Loved wife of Graeme for 54 years. Loved mother of Sandra and Steve Smith (Te Kuiti), David and Rebecca (Australia), Michael and Juanita (Australia), Steven and Kelly (London). Treasured Grandmother of Kayley, Darren, Keryn, Grace and Elias, and great grandmother of Katelyn, Brooklyn and Caleb. In accordance with Pam's wishes a private service was held at Alexandra House Chapel, followed by cremation on Saturday, 28th November. All communications to the Hopkins family, 80 Birch Lane, Highfield Country Estate, Te Awamutu 3800.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 30, 2020