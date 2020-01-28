Pamela HILL

Guest Book
  • "Much sadness with the passing of my special friend..."
    - Raewyn Vickers
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Salvation Army Citadel
London Street
Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

HILL, Pamela Glynneth:
Passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by family on 26 January 2020. Much loved wife of David. Cherished Mum of Jonathan & Kylie Boswell, and Justin & Carolyn Boswell. Proud Nana of Jackson, Emma, Jake, Jasper and Archer. A celebration of Pam's life will be held on Thursday 30 January 2020, at 11.30am, at the Salvation Army Citadel, London Street, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato will be gratefully accepted and may be left at the church. All communication to Pam's family may be sent c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.


Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.