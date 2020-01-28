HILL, Pamela Glynneth:
Passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by family on 26 January 2020. Much loved wife of David. Cherished Mum of Jonathan & Kylie Boswell, and Justin & Carolyn Boswell. Proud Nana of Jackson, Emma, Jake, Jasper and Archer. A celebration of Pam's life will be held on Thursday 30 January 2020, at 11.30am, at the Salvation Army Citadel, London Street, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato will be gratefully accepted and may be left at the church. All communication to Pam's family may be sent c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020