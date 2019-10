EAGLES, Pamela Noelene(Pam) (nee Muncaster):Passed away on 26 October 2019 in her home town of Morrinsville. Dearly loved wife of Ken for 35 years. Much loved mother and step-mother of Melinda and Cameron, Nicole and Jodie, Aaron and Keri, Glenn and Jessica, Ginny, Mark and Heidi, and Ronnie. Loved Nan to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service for Pam will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 1 November 2019, at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz , and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Eagles family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.