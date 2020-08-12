BOYD, Pamela Anne:
24.06.1939 to 27.07.2020
Together with Fergus, Karen, Patricia, Julie, and their families, we would like to acknowledge the expressions of sympathy, kindness and help in so many ways shown throughout Pamela's illness and passing. Thank you to those who attended the celebration of Pamela's life and for the donations to Waikato Hospice, cards, messages and phone calls. Please accept this personal acknowledgement as many addresses are unknown. Thank you all.
