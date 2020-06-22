IRWIN, Owen Selwyn:
Passed peacefully at Tararu Rest Home, Thames, on 17th June 2020; in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Frances for 69 years. Much loved Dad of Malcolm and Peg, Dennis and Ngaire, Mark, Glenn and Shelley. Loved Grandad of 7 grandchildren; Grandpa of 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In accordance with Owen's request, a private family service has been held. Family would like to thank the staff at Tararu Rest Home and Hospital for their wonderful care of Owen. All correspondence to: 48 Magnolia Lane, 109 Wilson Street, Thames 3500.
Published in Waikato Times on June 22, 2020