BOARD, Owen Kenneth:
Passed away peacefully on June 21st, 2020, at Summerset by the Sea, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Lesley for almost 63 years. Loved father of the late Virginia Harrison (Katikati), Neil (Waitomo), and Diana (Waihi Beach). Very special Grandad of Kris, Matt and Sam, Tasha, Toni, Ashlee and Jakob, Hannah, Katie and Eden, and great-granddad of William, Jessie, Keiva, Ada, and Billie. A funeral to celebrate Owen's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Beach Rd, Katikati, on Friday 26th June, at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on June 23, 2020