PRITCHARD,
Orapa Margaret:
Passed away suddenly on
12 September 2019, aged 42 years. Beautiful daughter of the late George Ford and Ere Ford. Beloved sister of Hellen, Moeroa, the late Ethel, Mareta, Miimetua, George, Julian and Balaam. Dearly loved wife of Taua for 15 years. Much loved mum of Aybal and Ezykiel. A Family Service to celebrate Orapa's life will be held on Friday
20 September at 6.00pm and Funeral Service on Saturday 21 September 2019 at 11.00am. All Services will be held at First Church, King St, Frankton. All communications to the Pritchard Family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
