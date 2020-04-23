Ona PARKES

Death Notice

PARKES, Ona June:
Passed away peacefully on 19th April 2020, in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Ray. Cherished mother of Gayle Hobbs and Bruce Parkes, mother-in-law to Ken and Jennie. Loving Nana P to Gary, Paul, Jarrod, Deane, Michael, Kirstie and Ryan. Great-grandmother to 19 and great-great-grandmother to 1. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Camellia Rest Home and CHT, Te Awamutu. A private grave service at the Te Awamutu Cemetery has been held. All communications to 177 Taylor Ave, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 23, 2020
