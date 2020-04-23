PARKES, Ona June:
Passed away peacefully on 19th April 2020, in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Ray. Cherished mother of Gayle Hobbs and Bruce Parkes, mother-in-law to Ken and Jennie. Loving Nana P to Gary, Paul, Jarrod, Deane, Michael, Kirstie and Ryan. Great-grandmother to 19 and great-great-grandmother to 1. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Camellia Rest Home and CHT, Te Awamutu. A private grave service at the Te Awamutu Cemetery has been held. All communications to 177 Taylor Ave, Te Awamutu 3800.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 23, 2020