Olive PIPER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive PIPER.
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Alexandra House Chapel
570 Alexandra Street
Te Awamutu
View Map
Death Notice

PIPER,
Olive Ruby (nee McClunie):
Passed away peacefully on 3 July 2020, aged 75 years. Loved daughter of the late Rob and Ellen McClunie of Pirongia. Loved sister of Pauline and the late Ted Allen, David, Steve and Dale, Don and Judy, Rob and Luz, and loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A Service for Olive will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 8th July 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the McClunie family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on July 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.