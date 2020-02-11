PERKINS, Olive Eileen:
Passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 at Wilson Carlile. Aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Diane Perkins, Kathy and Bruce McCulloch, Ruth and Dave Taylor, Pauline and David Parker. Loved Grandma and Great-Grandma. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial service for Olive will be held at a later date. All communications to PO Box 602, Waikato Mail Centre, Anglesea St, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 11, 2020