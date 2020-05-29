HAYNES,
Olive (nee Blackler):
Passed away peacefully at Kaitaia Hospital, on 26th May 2020, aged 85. Wife of Owen for 67 years. Loving mother of Lenva, Kerry, Lorna, Judie, Rodney and Shona. Caring Nana and Great-Grandmother. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in Waikato Times on May 29, 2020.