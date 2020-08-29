BRIGHAM,

Olive Margaret (née Reese):

Passed away peacefully on 22 August 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital. Loved wife of the late Roy Carder Brigham. Cherished and respected mother and mother-in-law of Jo and Stewart Limmer, Paul and Delwyn Brigham, Elizabeth and Chris Smaller, and Alison and Jeffrey Lindsay. Loving grandmother to Daniel, Matthew, Hannah, Andrew and Elyse and their partners. Great-grandmother to Paige and new baby Connor.

"Always a lady who will

live on in our hearts."

According to Olive's wishes, a private cremation has been held, however, a celebration of Olive's life will be held at the Manawatu Golf Club at 1.30pm on Monday 21 September 2020. Messages can be sent to the Brigham family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.





