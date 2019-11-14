MARTICK, Olga Mary:

Leonie & Maurice Forkert and family would like to sincerely thank you all for the overwhelming support we have received after the passing of our beautiful and very dearly loved Mum & Gran. The cards, phone calls, visits and flowers have been amazing. Mum would have so loved all the beautiful flowers that we have received, it has been overwhelming. To everyone who attended her farewell our sincere thank you. A huge thank you to all the amazing staff at CHT Te Awamutu, Garth from Te Awamutu Funeral Services and the RSA ladies for the Guard of Honour and catering. Thank you so much.

We remember now in love

Your life from start to end

And we're just glad we knew you

As Mother & as friend.



