MARTICK,

Olga Mary (nee Weal):

Peacefully at CHT, Te Awamutu, on 28th October 2019, aged 93, with family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Jack . Beautiful loving mother of Delhys Blows (Melbourne), Glennis and Russell Ellis (Mt Maunganui), Leonie and Maurice Forkert (Te Awamutu), Keith and Jenny (Brisbane). Treasured Gran to 12, Great-Gran to 18 and so looking forward to her first great-great-grandchild, due in a few days. A huge thank you to the amazing staff at CHT, Mum was so loved and well cared for.

"Finally back with Dad,

he has waited so long,

give him a hug from us all"

A Celebration of Olga's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 4th November, at 12noon, followed by a private cremation. All communications please to the Martick family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.



