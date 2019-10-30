Olga MARTICK

Death Notice

MARTICK,
Olga Mary (nee Weal):
Peacefully at CHT, Te Awamutu, on 28th October 2019, aged 93, with family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Jack . Beautiful loving mother of Delhys Blows (Melbourne), Glennis and Russell Ellis (Mt Maunganui), Leonie and Maurice Forkert (Te Awamutu), Keith and Jenny (Brisbane). Treasured Gran to 12, Great-Gran to 18 and so looking forward to her first great-great-grandchild, due in a few days. A huge thank you to the amazing staff at CHT, Mum was so loved and well cared for.
"Finally back with Dad,
he has waited so long,
give him a hug from us all"
A Celebration of Olga's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 4th November, at 12noon, followed by a private cremation. All communications please to the Martick family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 30, 2019
