KINGSLEY-SMITH, Olaug:
20.04.1941 - 12.11.2019
Our wonderful wife, mum and grandma (Mors) made heaven a whole lot brighter on Tuesday afternoon. We will remember her for her loyalty, strength, warmth, wisdom and truly vibrant nature. All are welcome to bid their farewells at St Matthews Lutheran Church, 27 Abbotsford Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday 20 November at 1.00pm.
"If you must go, then you
must - but when you go,
bear this in mind: You are leaving a big hole behind"
With love from Clive, Chris & Jenny, Helene, Espen, Emma & Lucy.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 16, 2019