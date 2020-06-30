STEWART,
Norman William (Norm):
On 29 June 2020, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Miriam. Loved dad of Raewyn and the late Gavin; Bev and Pete. Dearly loved granddad of Mel and Brendon, Pam and John; Kurt and Bonnie, Brodie and Josh; great-granddad of Emma, Ryan and Casey; Arlee, Jay and Kai. A celebration of Norm's life will be held at St David's Co-Operating Parish, 32 Church Street, Te Aroha, on Saturday 4 July at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. All messages to the Stewart Family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, FDANZ, 10 Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times from June 30 to July 2, 2020