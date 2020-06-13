McDONALD,
Norman Alan (Alan):
Passed away on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at Hamilton, 2 days short of his 80th birthday. Dearly loved husband of Pamela (nee Bunting) for 54 years, loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary and Paul Fear, and the late Averil McDonald. Loved Uncle of Alex Fear, Andrew and Carolynne Fear, Kathryn and Matthew Cooper, Sarah and Simon Peterson, and Felicity and Dion Cawood. Loved Great-Uncle of Harrison and Grace Cooper, Georgia and Hamish Fear, Sam and Rose Peterson and Morgan and Olivia Cawood. Loved special friend of Ryan and Bridgit Snowsill. A private ceremony has been held to celebrate Alan's life. All communications to the McDonald family, PO Box 8117, Urlich, Hamilton 3245.
Published in Waikato Times on June 13, 2020