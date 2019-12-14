KINGSBURY,
Norman William: CNZM
1932 - 2019
On 12 December 2019, aged 87. Loving husband of the late Barbara Anne Kingsbury (nee Stephens). Loved father and father-in-law of Benedict William Kingsbury and Vivian S. Lee, Anna Frances Kingsbury and John Robert Duncan, Jonathan Johnson Kingsbury, Lesley Holst, Vivienne Loloma Jeannette Kingsbury, Derek James Moana Kingsbury and Jackie Smith. Loving grandfather of Justin and Vendela, Sophia, William, Annelisa, Mira-Rose, Sophie-An, Kiri-Anna, and Logan. Much loved son of the late Ray and the late Frances (Tops) Kingsbury of Hook, Waimate.
"Sit down, sit down, sit down, you're rockin' the boat"
A celebration of Norman's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest and Bird New Zealand either at the service or at https://www.forestandbird.org.nz/support-us/donate-forest-bird All communications to the Kingsbury family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019