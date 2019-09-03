ERICKSON,
Norman Ivan (Norm):
Formerly from Pirongia and Kaihu. Peacefully on 1st September 2019. Aged 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Maadi. Much loved father and father-in-law of Evelyn and the late Bob, Ivan and Leeanne, Kevin Irvine. Adored Grandad to Johanna, Lee-Anne and Suzanne; Jenna and the late Karleen.
"Always in our hearts"
The family invite you to a graveside service for Norm which will be held at the Alexandra (Pirongia) Cemetery, Oak Lane, Pirongia on Friday 6th September, at 1.30pm. Special thanks to the staff at Victoria Place Rest Home and to Dr Timothy Chen for their love care and support.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 3, 2019