WISEMAN, Norma Doreen:
Passed away peacefully in Cambridge on 1 March 2020, aged 96 years. Loved daughter of the late May and Albert Collard. Much loved and loving wife of the late Ray. Sister of the late Trevor and Patsy, the late Ngaire and Jim, the late Don, and Dulcie. Loved and loving mother of Graham and Narelle, Barbara and Graham, Jeff and Karen, Lance and Donna, and precious Nan, Great-Nan and Great-Great-Nan. Beloved of her extended family and friends here, in Australia and Canada. Sincere thanks to Lifecare Cambridge for their wonderful care and support over the years. In accordance with Norma's wishes, a private service has taken place.
Memories of love linger on.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 7, 2020