PARSONS, Norma Leah:

ZL1ANP

13.12.1925 - 13.6.2020

In her 95th year. Beloved wife and soulmate of the late Ewen. Dearly loved mother of David and Noreen, John and Jean, Pauline and Gaetan Limsowtin, Marilyn and Jeff Young, Christina and Ian Young, Raewyn and Peter Miles. Loved Nana of 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

"With Jesus"

Rosary will be held at the church on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Thursday, 18th June at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Parsons family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.



