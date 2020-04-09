McCULLOUGH,
Norma Eileen:
Passed away peacefully at Resthaven, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 7th April 2020, in her 94th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother and mother-in-law to David and Judi Roadly, Michael and Julia. Nannie to Kirk (dec), Lisa, Craig, Natasha and Nannie Norma to her 9 great-grandchildren. A Private memorial service will take place at a later date. All communications to the McCullough family, 612 Arapuni Road, RD 2, Te Awamutu.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 9, 2020