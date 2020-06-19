DALLEY, Norma Marion:
Formerly of Te Awamutu. Passed away peacefully on 18th June 2020, aged 85 years and one day, with family by her side in Roxburgh. Devoted daughter of Helena and Norman, and darling sister of Pat and sister-in-law of John. Loved wife of Len for 64 years, cherished Mum of Norman, Donald and Murray. And much loved and adored mother-in-law to Lou, Debbie, Pania and Jo. Nan to Alyssa and Jordan, Aidan, Laurence and Sam , Nick, Lucy and William, Jess and Matiu, Hannah and Lachie, Auntie to Jo, George and Luke.
Much loved soft and gentle soul, she will be sorely missed.
A Service will be held at St James Anglican Church in Roxburgh on Monday 22nd June at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Teviot Rest Home are welcome and may be left at the service. Messages PO Box 387, Alexandra 9340.
Published in Waikato Times on June 19, 2020