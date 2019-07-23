NAGEL, Noleen Avis:
Peacefully, on 21st July 2019; in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Dirk Nagel, and companion of the late Dennis Rogers. Loved and cherished Mum of Derek and Wendy, Trish (deceased) and Rob Harvey, Jeanette and Steve Kiely, Stu and Deb. Much loved Nan of Kieron, Greg, Logan and Ellie; Paul, Kim and Sarah; Sharon, Wendy and Anna; Larissa, Jessie and Bryce, and great- Nan of 14 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Noleen's life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, 652 Pollen Street, Thames, on Friday 26th July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on July 23, 2019