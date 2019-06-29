STEVENSON, Nola Amy:

Another year has passed and I'm still unable to express the words of how much I miss you. Recently Nola you have been continually on my mind, all those beautiful memories of the things we did and the moments we shared together. I know what true love is and these feelings may slowly fade, but they will never completely disappear. Our three beautiful children don't say much, but I know that there is a large hole in their hearts which you have filled and they all greatly miss you. Memories may be great, but nothing could ever replace the real thing. Until we join again in our Father's mansion.

Love - Don, Leeanne, Mark and Veronica.



