PURVES, Nola Margaret
(nee Steenson):
Nola slipped away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family, on 23 February 2020, at Windsor Court Ohaupo. Aged 84 years. Much loved former wife of John (dec); cherished mother of Karen (dec), Rodney & Garry & mother-in-law of Teree; Loved Nana to Shannon, Chris, Alyssa and Great-Nana of Dylan, Kayla and Peyton.
At rest with Jesus Christ
our Lord.
According to Nola's wishes a private service was held on 27 February 2020. Correspondence to the Purves Family, C/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 29, 2020