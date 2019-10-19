MacCULLOCH, Nola May:
Passed away unexpectedly at home on 16 October 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth. Treasured mother & mother-in-law of Judith, Barry & Vanya, Sue & Peter, and the late Brian. Cherished Nana of 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
'Mum will be sadly missed and live on in our hearts forever.'
Nola will be at her home on Tuesday, 22 October 2019. You are welcome to come and share memories with the family between 1pm and 5pm. In accordance with Nola's wishes, a private family service will be held. All communications to the MacCulloch family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 19, 2019