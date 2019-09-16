NELSON, Noeline May:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 12 September 2019. Aged 64 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Hazel & Martin Kelly, Joshua & Liz, Russell & Kathryn, Leon & Gemma and friend of Henry Nelson. Loved daughter of Jenny and the late Don Stewart, sister of Jeff, Steve, Doug, Tim and sister-in-law of Jocelyn & Louise. Cherished nanny of Nelson, Erin, Killian, Seamus, Brooklyn, Brodie, Holly, Violett and Olive. A Service for Noeline will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St, on Friday, 20 September at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. Communications to c/- PO Box 198, Taumarunui 3946.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 16, 2019